2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Beau Hossler is atop the field at the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after two rounds of play, with a score of -7. Play continues at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan, watch the third round to see how the action plays out.
How to Watch the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Start Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Accordia Golf Narashino CC
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,079 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Beau Hossler
|1st
|-7
|68-65
|Justin Suh
|2nd
|-6
|68-66
|Satoshi Kodaira
|3rd
|-5
|67-68
|Eric Cole
|4th
|-4
|65-71
|Emiliano Grillo
|4th
|-4
|65-71
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|9:42 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Satoshi Kodaira (-5/3rd), Justin Suh (-6/2nd), Beau Hossler (-7/1st)
|9:20 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Cameron Davis (-3/8th), J.J. Spaun (-3/8th), Eric Cole (-4/4th)
|9:31 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Emiliano Grillo (-4/4th), Xander Schauffele (-4/4th), Yuki Inamori (-4/4th)
|8:58 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Collin Morikawa (-3/8th), Ryo Ishikawa (-3/8th), Sungjae Im (-2/15th)
|9:09 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Mikumu Horikawa (-3/8th), Keegan Bradley (-3/8th), Robby Shelton (-3/8th)
|8:47 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Joel Dahmen (-1/17th), Zac Blair (-2/15th), Callum Tarren (-1/17th)
|8:14 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Keith Mitchell (E/19th), S.H. Kim (E/19th), Justin Lower (E/19th)
|8:25 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Taylor Moore (E/19th), Nate Lashley (E/19th), Akshay Bhatia (E/19th)
|8:47 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Hideki Matsuyama (+5/61st), Michael Kim (+5/61st), Thomas Detry (+6/63rd)
|8:25 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Tom Hoge (+4/54th), Nick Hardy (+4/54th), Sam Ryder (+4/54th)
