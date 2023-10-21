Blues vs. Penguins Injury Report Today - October 21
The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) currently features three players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Buchnevich
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Kris Letang
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Noel Acciari
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blues vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights (2022-23)
- With 260 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Blues had the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis' total of 298 goals allowed (3.6 per game) was 27th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -38, they were 24th in the league.
Penguins Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Penguins ranked 16th in the NHL last season with 261 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Pittsburgh conceded 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL action in goals against.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.
Blues vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-160)
|Blues (+135)
|6.5
