The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-2) visit the St. Louis Blues (1-1-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT, with each team back in action after a loss. The Penguins are coming off a 6-3 defeat to the Detroit Red Wings, while the Blues fell to the Arizona Coyotes 6-2 in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-160) Blues (+135) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues were an underdog 14 times last season, and upset their opponent six times.

St. Louis won two of its seven games last season when an underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The win probability for the Blues, implied from the moneyline, is 42.6%.

Last season, 49 of St. Louis' games featured more than 6.5 goals.

Blues vs Penguins Additional Info

Blues vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blues 2022-23 Total (Rank) 261 (16th) Goals 260 (17th) 263 (19th) Goals Allowed 298 (27th) 63 (8th) Power Play Goals 46 (22nd) 55 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 60 (24th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues Advanced Stats

With 260 goals (3.2 per game) last season, the Blues had the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.

St. Louis gave up 3.6 goals per game (298 in total), 27th in the NHL.

They had the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -38.

St. Louis had 46 power-play goals (on 238 chances), 22nd in the NHL.

The Blues' power-play percentage (19.33) put them 22nd in the league.

St. Louis had seven shorthanded goals (16th in NHL).

The 72.35% penalty-kill percentage of the Blues was 30th in the NHL.

The Blues won 48.5% of faceoffs, 24th in the NHL.

St. Louis' 11.1% shooting percentage was third in the league.

The Blues shut out their opponents four times. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.