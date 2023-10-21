Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 21, when the Drake Bulldogs and San Diego Toreros square off at 5:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Bulldogs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Drake vs. San Diego Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Drake (-18.1) 54.2 Drake 36, San Diego 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 8 Pioneer League Predictions

Drake Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread last season.

Bulldogs games hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros put together a 3-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of three of Toreros games last season hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Toreros 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Diego 22.0 31.3 24.3 25.3 19.7 37.3 Drake 21.0 32.7 32.0 20.7 11.5 32.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.