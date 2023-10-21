The San Diego Toreros (1-5) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Drake Bulldogs (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Torero Stadium.

San Diego is compiling 346.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 71st in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Toreros rank 33rd, allowing 314.3 yards per contest. Drake has been sputtering on defense, ranking 25th-worst with 32.7 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on offense, putting up 21.0 points per contest (88th-ranked).

Drake vs. San Diego Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Torero Stadium

Drake vs. San Diego Key Statistics

Drake San Diego 370.2 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.0 (76th) 340.3 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.3 (29th) 90.3 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.7 (100th) 279.8 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.3 (34th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Drake Stats Leaders

Luke Bailey has compiled 1,580 yards on 59.9% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Dorian Boyland has carried the ball 60 times for 269 yards, with two touchdowns.

Christian Galvan has collected 146 yards (on 52 carries) with one touchdown.

Mitchell January has registered 14 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 323 (53.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 16 times and has three touchdowns.

Sam Rodriguez has 12 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 252 yards (42.0 yards per game) this year.

Trey Radocha has racked up 244 reciving yards (40.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

San Diego Stats Leaders

Grant Sergent has thrown for 890 yards (148.3 ypg) to lead San Diego, completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Isaiah Williams has racked up 435 yards on 97 carries while finding the end zone four times. He's also caught 12 passes for 104 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Re-al Mitchell has 211 yards as a receiver (35.2 per game) on 16 catches, while also piling up 28.3 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Ja'Seem Reed's 501 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has collected 41 receptions and two touchdowns.

Josh Heverly has caught 19 passes while averaging 62.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

