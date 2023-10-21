The Iowa Hawkeyes should come out on top in their game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-3.5) Over (30.5) Iowa 27, Minnesota 15

Week 8 Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 64.9% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes have four wins in seven games against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Iowa has an ATS record of 2-1-1.

Iowa has had two games (out of seven) go over the total this year.

The total for this game is 30.5, eight points fewer than the average total in Iowa games thus far this season.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Gophers have a 40.0% chance to win.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

Minnesota is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or greater this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Golden Gophers' six games with a set total.

The average total for Minnesota games this year is 15.9 more points than the point total of 30.5 for this outing.

Hawkeyes vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 20.9 14.9 27.8 13.5 11.7 16.7 Minnesota 21.7 26.7 20.8 23 23.5 34

