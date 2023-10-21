The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) host a Big Ten clash against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has the 11th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (14.9 points allowed per game), but rank 20th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (20.9 points per game). Minnesota has been struggling offensively, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 21.7 points per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 26.7 points per contest (77th-ranked).

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on NBC.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Iowa vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Iowa Minnesota 247.4 (133rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (126th) 324.4 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.2 (44th) 130.9 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.5 (43rd) 116.6 (131st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (130th) 10 (74th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 11 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (47th)

Iowa Stats Leaders

Cade McNamara has thrown for 505 yards (72.1 ypg) to lead Iowa, completing 51.1% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has 459 rushing yards on 75 carries with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 68 times for 260 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has totaled 21 catches and three touchdowns.

Luke Lachey has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 131 yards so far this campaign.

Nico Ragaini's 10 grabs are good enough for 83 yards.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has racked up 797 yards (132.8 per game) while completing 55.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 83 yards with two touchdowns.

Darius Taylor is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 532 yards, or 88.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Sean Tyler has racked up 199 yards (on 46 attempts).

Daniel Jackson's 286 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) are a team high. He has 22 receptions on 43 targets with five touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has put together a 227-yard season so far. He's caught 19 passes on 33 targets.

Lemeke Brockington's five receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 73 yards (12.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

