The St. Louis Blues, with Kevin Hayes, are in action Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Hayes in that upcoming Blues-Penguins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Hayes Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Hayes averaged 17:21 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -22.

In 14 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

Hayes had an assist in 28 of 81 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hayes has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hayes Stats vs. the Penguins in 2022-23

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-2) ranked 18th in the league.

