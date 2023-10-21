The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the UNI-Dome in an MVFC clash.

Northern Iowa ranks 53rd in total offense (364.7 yards per game) and 77th in total defense (367.5 yards allowed per game) this season. North Dakota's defense ranks 45th in the FCS with 24.5 points allowed per game, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks ninth-best by racking up 38.2 points per game.

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota Game Info

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Northern Iowa vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

Northern Iowa North Dakota 364.7 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.3 (51st) 367.5 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.3 (60th) 96.3 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.3 (40th) 268.3 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.0 (49th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has thrown for 1,587 yards (264.5 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 62.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

Tye Edwards has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 293 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Harrison Bey-Buie has carried the ball 43 times for 209 yards (34.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee's team-high 557 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 36 targets) with four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 243 yards so far this campaign.

Sergio Morancy has been the target of 12 passes and compiled 15 catches for 183 yards, an average of 30.5 yards per contest.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has thrown for 1,100 yards (183.3 per game) while completing 72.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes this season.

Gaven Ziebarth is his team's leading rusher with 62 carries for 472 yards, or 78.7 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Smith has been given 28 carries and totaled 136 yards.

Bo Belquist leads his team with 383 receiving yards on 31 catches with three touchdowns.

Red Wilson has 18 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 201 yards (33.5 yards per game) this year.

Wesley Eliodor's 13 receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 146 yards (24.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

