Xander Schauffele will be among those playing the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, Japan at Accordia Golf Narashino CC from October 19-21.

Looking to bet on Schauffele at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +700 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Schauffele Odds to Win: +700 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Xander Schauffele Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par on 15 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted the best score of the day twice while finishing in the top-five five times and with a top-10 score in seven of his last 20 rounds played.

Schauffele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Schauffele has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Schauffele has made the cut in 18 consecutive tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 16 -8 276 0 19 5 9 $13.7M

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Schauffele's past four appearances at this event, he has finished in the top 20 three times, including two top-10 finishes. His average finish has been 16th.

Schauffele has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

Schauffele finished ninth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,015 yards, shorter than the 7,079-yard length for this week's event.

Accordia Golf Narashino CC has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Schauffele has played in the past year has been 276 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele finished in the 24th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He shot well to finish in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the TOUR Championship, averaging 3.71 strokes on those 48 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the TOUR Championship, Schauffele shot better than 83% of the golfers (averaging 4.13 strokes).

Schauffele recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Schauffele recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Schauffele had more birdies or better (17) than the field average of 9.5 on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship.

At that last outing, Schauffele's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 7.8).

Schauffele ended the TOUR Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the eight par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.1.

The field at the TOUR Championship averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Schauffele finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.