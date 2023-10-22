Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Chargers Game – Week 7
The Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) visit a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) team on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (with best bets available). The Chiefs have won five games in a row.
When is Chiefs vs. Chargers?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Chiefs are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 3.4 more points in the model than BetMGM (8.9 to 5.5).
- The Chiefs have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 71.0%.
- The Chiefs have been favored on the moneyline six total times this season. They've gone 5-1 in those games.
- Kansas City has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter and won them all.
- The Chargers lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Kansas City (-5.5)
- The Chiefs have registered a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Kansas City has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
- The Chargers have covered the spread once over five games with a set spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47.5)
- The two teams average a combined 2.4 more points per game, 49.9 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 47.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 8.0 fewer points per game (39.5) than this game's total of 47.5 points.
- Out of the Chiefs' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
- Out of theChargers' five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).
Patrick Mahomes II Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|265.5
|11
|30.8
|0
Keenan Allen Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|1.2
|0
|103.8
|4
