Going into their game against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3), the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report. The game begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 22 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs head into the matchup after winning 19-8 over the Denver Broncos in their last outing on October 12.

The Chargers' last game was a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Kelce TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Watson CB Thigh Questionable Tommy Townsend P Knee Full Participation In Practice George Karlaftis DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Charles Omenihu DE NIR - Personal Full Participation In Practice Bryan Cook S Neck Full Participation In Practice Justin Watson WR Elbow Out

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Out Will Clapp OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Jaylinn Hawkins S Knee Limited Participation In Practice Alohi Gilman S Illness Out Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Out Derwin James S Ankle Questionable Joey Bosa OLB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Questionable Donald Parham TE Wrist Full Participation In Practice Jalen Guyton WR Heel Out

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: CBS

CBS

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking fourth-best in total offense (382.3 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (284 yards allowed per game).

On defense, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 14.7 points per game. They rank 10th on offense (24.5 points per game).

The Chiefs have been finding success on both sides of the ball in the passing game, ranking second-best in passing offense (263.8 passing yards per game) and fifth-best in passing defense (183.8 passing yards allowed per game).

Kansas City is putting up 118.5 rushing yards per game on offense (11th in the NFL), and ranks 12th on defense with 100.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs have forced nine total turnovers (10th in NFL) this season and have turned it over nine times (18th in NFL) for a turnover margin of an even, 14th-ranked in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-5.5)

Chiefs (-5.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-250), Chargers (+195)

Chiefs (-250), Chargers (+195) Total: 48 points

