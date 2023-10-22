Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a favorable matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are giving up the most passing yards in the league, 289 per game.

Valdes-Scantling has posted seven catches for 116 yards this campaign this season. He has been targeted on 12 occasions, and averages 19.3 yards receiving.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Chargers

Valdes-Scantling vs the Chargers (since 2021): 2 GP / 15.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 15.5 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have allowed seven opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Los Angeles on the season.

The 289 passing yards the Chargers concede per game makes them the worst pass defense in the NFL this year.

The Chargers' defense ranks 14th in the league by allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (two times in six games), Valdes-Scantling has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Valdes-Scantling has 5.2% of his team's target share (12 targets on 230 passing attempts).

He has averaged 9.7 yards per target (116 yards on 12 targets).

Valdes-Scantling, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Valdes-Scantling (two red zone targets) has been targeted 5.1% of the time in the red zone (39 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

