Will Noah Gray Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 7?
When Noah Gray suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)
- Gray has reeled in 12 passes (17 targets) for 147 yards (24.5 per game), and he has one TD this year.
- Gray, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.
Noah Gray Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|1
|34
|1
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|2
|2
|14
|0
