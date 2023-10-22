When the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) square off on October 22 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes II and Justin Herbert will be under center for their respective teams. Which quarterback has the advantage in this bout? Find out below.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Justin Herbert 6 Games Played 5 68.3% Completion % 68.7% 1,593 (265.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,333 (266.6) 11 Touchdowns 9 5 Interceptions 2 185 (30.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 75 (15) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 278.5 yards

: Over/Under 278.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 2.5 TD

Chargers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Chargers are 19th in the NFL in points allowed (24.8 per game) and 17th in total yards allowed (391.6 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,445 (289 per game). It also ranks 30th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.7).

Against the run, the Chargers' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 513 total rushing yards allowed. When it comes to rushing TDs, the team ranks 22nd with six rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Los Angeles is 12th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (50%) and fourth in third-down percentage allowed (33.3%).

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 269.5 yards

: Over/Under 269.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

