Skyy Moore has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Chargers allow 289 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Moore has a 145-yard campaign on 11 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 21 occasions, and averages 24.2 yards.

Moore vs. the Chargers

Moore vs the Chargers (since 2021): 2 GP / 31.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 31.5 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have conceded a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Chargers allow 289 passing yards per game, the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Chargers have put up eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Chargers' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

Moore, in two of six games this year, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has 9.1% of his team's target share (21 targets on 230 passing attempts).

He averages 6.9 yards per target this season (145 yards on 21 targets).

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (6.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Moore (six red zone targets) has been targeted 15.4% of the time in the red zone (39 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 70 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

