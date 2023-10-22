The Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will face the Los Angeles Chargers' defense and Asante Samuel Jr. in Week 7 action at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Chiefs receivers' matchup versus the Chargers secondary.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Chargers 52.6 10.5 1 70 11.74

Travis Kelce vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce leads his squad with 346 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 46 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

In the air, Kansas City has thrown for 1,583 yards, or 263.8 per game -- that's the second-highest total in the NFL.

The Chiefs are seventh-best in the league in points scored per game, at 24.5.

Kansas City has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 38.3 times per game (fourth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Chiefs are airing it out more frequently than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 39 total red-zone pass attempts (55.7% red-zone pass rate).

Asante Samuel Jr. & the Chargers' Defense

Asante Samuel Jr. leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 26 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks eighth-to-last in the league with 1,445 passing yards allowed (289 per game).

So far this season, the Chargers' defense ranks 19th in the NFL with 24.8 points allowed per game and 17th with 391.6 total yards allowed per contest.

Three players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

Seven players have hauled in a touchdown against the Chargers this season.

Travis Kelce vs. Asante Samuel Jr. Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Asante Samuel Jr. Rec. Targets 46 25 Def. Targets Receptions 36 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.6 17 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 346 26 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.2 5.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 149 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

