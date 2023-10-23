The San Francisco 49ers (5-1) go on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings (2-4) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, October 23, 2023.

49ers and Vikings recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet on Monday.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 7 44 -300 +240

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

49ers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

The average point total in San Francisco's matchups this year is 42.6, 1.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers are 4-1-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have won five of their six games as moneyline favorites this season (83.3%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, San Francisco has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have combined with their opponents to score more than 44 points in three of six games this season.

The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 48.3, 4.3 more points than this game's point total.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice over six games with a set spread.

The Vikings have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +240.

49ers vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 30.7 2 14.5 2 42.6 3 6 Vikings 21.5 15 22.5 22 48.3 3 6

49ers vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

49ers

San Francisco has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In San Francisco's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

The 49ers have put up a total of 97 more points than their opponents this year (16.2 per game), while the Vikings have been outscored by six points (one per game).

Vikings

Minnesota has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

None of the Vikings' past three contests have hit the over.

The 49ers have totaled 97 more points than their opponents this season (16.2 per game), while the Vikings have been outscored by six points (one per game).

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.6 44.2 41 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 26.7 23.7 ATS Record 4-1-1 3-0-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-2-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 50.2 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.7 26 25.3 ATS Record 2-3-1 0-3-0 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.