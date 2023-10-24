Week 9 CUSA Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 9 of the college football slate included three games with CUSA teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
New Mexico State vs. Louisiana Tech | Liberty vs. Western Kentucky | Jacksonville State vs. Florida International
Week 9 CUSA Results
New Mexico State 27 Louisiana Tech 24
- Pregame Favorite: Louisiana Tech (-3)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
New Mexico State Leaders
- Passing: Diego Pavia (10-for-19, 95 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Star Thomas (10 ATT, 88 YDS)
- Receiving: Jonathan Brady (4 TAR, 2 REC, 33 YDS)
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Passing: Hank Bachmeier (20-for-27, 238 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Keldric Moody (9 ATT, 55 YDS)
- Receiving: Kyle Maxwell (4 TAR, 3 REC, 68 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Louisiana Tech
|New Mexico State
|371
|Total Yards
|327
|238
|Passing Yards
|95
|133
|Rushing Yards
|232
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Liberty 42 Western Kentucky 29
- Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-4.5)
- Pregame Total: 61.5
Liberty Leaders
- Passing: Kaidon Salter (10-for-15, 169 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Salter (13 ATT, 117 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: CJ Daniels (5 TAR, 3 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Passing: Austin Reed (30-for-44, 365 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Elijah Young (8 ATT, 61 YDS)
- Receiving: Dalvin Smith (9 TAR, 8 REC, 79 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Western Kentucky
|Liberty
|484
|Total Yards
|492
|365
|Passing Yards
|169
|119
|Rushing Yards
|323
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Jacksonville State 41 Florida International 16
- Pregame Favorite: Jacksonville State (-9.5)
- Pregame Total: 48
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Passing: Zion Webb (9-for-19, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Webb (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Quinton Lane (2 TAR, 2 REC, 35 YDS)
Florida International Leaders
- Passing: Grayson James (12-for-20, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Shomari Lawrence (16 ATT, 56 YDS)
- Receiving: Kris Mitchell (9 TAR, 5 REC, 109 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Florida International
|Jacksonville State
|249
|Total Yards
|370
|218
|Passing Yards
|105
|31
|Rushing Yards
|265
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's CUSA Games
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Favorite: -
Kennesaw State Owls at Sam Houston Bearkats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at New Mexico State Aggies
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Liberty Flames
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Williams Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Favorite: -
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at UTEP Miners
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
