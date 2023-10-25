Bulls vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 25
The Chicago Bulls will open their 2023-24 season with a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSOK.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Thunder matchup.
Bulls vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSOK
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Bulls vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bulls Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bulls (-1.5)
|-
|-115
|-105
Bulls vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Bulls outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game last season (posting 113.1 points per game, 22nd in league, and giving up 111.8 per contest, seventh in NBA) and had a +106 scoring differential.
- The Thunder had a +89 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.1 points per game. They put up 117.5 points per game to rank fifth in the league and gave up 116.4 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.
- Chicago won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 39 times.
- Oklahoma City covered 47 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
Bulls and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+15000
|+6600
|-
|Thunder
|+8000
|+4000
|-
