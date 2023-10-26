Blues vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
The Calgary Flames (2-4-1) host the St. Louis Blues (2-2-1) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, October 26 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW. The Flames have lost three games in a row.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flames (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6
|Flames (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blues Betting Insights
- This season the Blues have won two of the four games in which they've been an underdog.
- St. Louis has played as an underdog of +155 or more one time this season and lost.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blues have a 39.2% chance to win.
- St. Louis has played three games this season with more than 6 goals.
Blues vs Flames Additional Info
|Flames vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Blues Prediction
|Flames vs Blues Player Props
|How to Watch Flames vs Blues
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|17 (19th)
|Goals
|10 (31st)
|25 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|14 (6th)
|3 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (30th)
|3 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (13th)
Blues Advanced Stats
- The Blues have scored 10 goals this season (two per game) to rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Blues are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, conceding 14 goals (2.8 per game) to rank sixth.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -4.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.