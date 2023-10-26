The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Lakers 103

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-13.0)

Suns (-13.0) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.0

Lakers Performance Insights

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game and allowed 116.6 last season, making them sixth in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.

At 45.7 rebounds per game and 44.9 rebounds allowed, Los Angeles was sixth and 25th in the league, respectively, last season.

Last season the Lakers were ranked 15th in the league in assists with 25.3 per game.

Los Angeles was 16th in the league in turnovers per game (13.5) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.1) last year.

Last year, the Lakers were 24th in the league in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Suns Performance Insights

On offense, the Suns put up 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in league) last year. They allowed 111.6 points per contest on defense (sixth-ranked).

Phoenix grabbed 44.2 boards per game (11th-ranked in league). It gave up 42.9 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

With 27.3 dimes per game, the Suns were third-best in the league in the category.

Phoenix averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in league). It forced 13.6 turnovers per contest (12th-ranked).

The Suns ranked 13th in the NBA with 12.2 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.

