Will Pavel Buchnevich light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Buchnevich 2022-23 stats and insights

In 22 of 63 games last season, Buchnevich scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored eight goals while picking up 13 assists.

He posted a 21.1% shooting percentage, taking 1.6 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames ranked 13th in goals against, conceding 247 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL play.

The Flames secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

