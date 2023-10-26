The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Robert Bortuzzo light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Robert Bortuzzo score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bortuzzo 2022-23 stats and insights

Bortuzzo scored in two of 43 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Bortuzzo produced zero points on the power play last season.

Bortuzzo's shooting percentage last season was 6.7%. He averaged 0.4 shots per game.

Flames 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.

The Flames shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

