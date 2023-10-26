Can we expect Tyler Tucker lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

  • Tucker has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
  • Tucker has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 25 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 11.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

