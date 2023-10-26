The Week 9 college football slate includes four games featuring NEC teams involved. Keep reading for up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

LIU Post vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Week 9 NEC Results

LIU Post 24 Cent. Conn. St. 23

LIU Post Leaders

Passing: Chris Howell (12-for-21, 143 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Chris Howell (12-for-21, 143 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Davon Wells (10 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Davon Wells (10 ATT, 107 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kyren Petteway (6 TAR, 5 REC, 75 YDS)

Cent. Conn. St. Leaders

Passing: Matt Jenner (12-for-27, 167 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Matt Jenner (12-for-27, 167 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Elijah Howard (17 ATT, 128 YDS)

Elijah Howard (17 ATT, 128 YDS) Receiving: Isiah Williams (4 TAR, 2 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Cent. Conn. St. LIU Post 330 Total Yards 370 167 Passing Yards 158 163 Rushing Yards 212 1 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 9 NEC Games

Stonehill Skyhawks at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

Duquesne Dukes at Sacred Heart Pioneers

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Campus Field

Campus Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Merrimack Warriors at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: DeGol Field

DeGol Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

