The Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Friday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up just 2.3 goals per game (14 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

The Blues' 13 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 6 1 4 5 10 5 54.2% Jordan Kyrou 6 1 2 3 3 5 50% Oskar Sundqvist 6 1 2 3 3 4 31.6% Jakub Vrana 5 1 2 3 1 2 0% Kasperi Kapanen 6 1 2 3 1 5 33.3%

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 15 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank sixth.

The Canucks' 23 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Canucks Key Players