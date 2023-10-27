How to Watch the Blues vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vancouver Canucks and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a victory in its most recent game) will meet on Friday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
See the Canucks-Blues game on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blues vs Canucks Additional Info
|Canucks vs Blues Prediction
|Canucks vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Canucks vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues give up just 2.3 goals per game (14 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Blues' 13 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 30th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up just 2.2 goals per game (13 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged just 2.2 goals per game (13 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|6
|1
|4
|5
|10
|5
|54.2%
|Jordan Kyrou
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|50%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|31.6%
|Jakub Vrana
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|6
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|33.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Canucks Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 15 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Canucks' 23 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Canucks have allowed just 15 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 23 goals during that stretch.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|6
|2
|8
|10
|3
|2
|48.6%
|J.T. Miller
|6
|2
|6
|8
|5
|3
|49.3%
|Brock Boeser
|6
|6
|2
|8
|7
|0
|0%
|Quinn Hughes
|6
|1
|5
|6
|3
|3
|-
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|6
|2
|3
|5
|4
|2
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.