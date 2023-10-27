Blues vs. Canucks: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) are favored at home against the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) on Friday, October 27. The Canucks are -190 on the moneyline to win over the Blues (+155) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Blues vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blues vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Canucks Moneyline
|Blues Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blues vs Canucks Additional Info
Blues vs. Canucks Betting Trends
- Vancouver's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals four times.
- The Canucks have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).
- The Blues have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.
- Vancouver has never played a game this season shorter than -190 moneyline odds.
- St. Louis has played with moneyline odds of +155 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.
Blues Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Kevin Hayes
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+135)
|1.5 (-182)
|Brayden Schenn
|0.5 (+175)
|0.5 (+100)
|-
|Robert Thomas
|0.5 (+105)
|0.5 (-154)
|-
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.