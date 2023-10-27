The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) are favored at home against the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) on Friday, October 27. The Canucks are -190 on the moneyline to win over the Blues (+155) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Blues vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Canucks Moneyline Blues Moneyline Total BetMGM -190 +155 6

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Vancouver's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals four times.

The Canucks have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).

The Blues have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.

Vancouver has never played a game this season shorter than -190 moneyline odds.

St. Louis has played with moneyline odds of +155 or longer in two games this season, and split 1-1.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-182) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (+100) - Robert Thomas 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (-154) -

