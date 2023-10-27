Elias Pettersson and Robert Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues meet at Rogers Arena on Friday (at 10:00 PM ET).

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Thomas has scored one goal (0.2 per game) and put up four assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with five total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.3 shots per game, shooting 7.1%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Oct. 26 0 1 1 6 at Jets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Penguins Oct. 21 0 2 2 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 14 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Pettersson has been a top contributor on Vancouver this season, with 10 points in six games.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 19 0 2 2 3 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 2 2 1

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Panthers Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 at Lightning Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 at Flyers Oct. 17 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Oct. 14 0 0 0 1

