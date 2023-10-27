Brandon Saad Game Preview: Blues vs. Canucks - October 27
Brandon Saad will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks face off at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Considering a bet on Saad? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Brandon Saad vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)
Saad Season Stats Insights
- In 6 games this season, Saad has averaged 16:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.
- In one of six games this season, Saad has scored a goal, and he scored multiple goals in that game.
- Saad has a point in one of his six games this season, and had multiple points in that game.
- Saad has yet to post an assist through six games this season.
- Saad's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.
- Saad has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Saad Stats vs. the Canucks
- The Canucks have given up 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (+8) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|6
|Games
|3
|2
|Points
|2
|2
|Goals
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
