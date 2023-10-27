The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (0-1) heading into their game against the Toronto Raptors (1-0) currently has just one player. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27 from United Center.

Bulls vs Raptors Additional Info

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Bulls vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI+ and TSN

Bulls vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -2.5 217.5

