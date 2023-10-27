The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) host the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with each team fresh off of a victory. The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators, while the Blues defeated the Calgary Flames 3-0 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Blues vs. Canucks Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Canucks 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-190)

Canucks (-190) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.6 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 3-2-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in games that have needed overtime.

This season the Blues recorded just one goal in two games and have gone 1-0-1 (three points).

St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

So far this season, the Blues have scored at least three goals two times and won each of those games.

In the lone game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

St. Louis is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 2-2-1 to register five points.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.83 Goals Scored 2.17 28th 7th 2.5 Goals Allowed 2.33 5th 29th 26.2 Shots 25.2 31st 26th 33 Shots Allowed 32.8 25th 3rd 35.29% Power Play % 5.26% 31st 16th 78.26% Penalty Kill % 75% 19th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.