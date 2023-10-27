The Chicago Bulls, with DeMar DeRozan, hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 124-104 loss versus the Thunder, DeRozan tallied 20 points.

Below we will dive into DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-111)

Over 22.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 111.4 points per game last year made the Raptors the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Raptors were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA last year, conceding 42.3 boards per game.

The Raptors allowed 26.2 assists per game last season (25th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Raptors gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 35 13 0 2 0 1 1 11/7/2022 36 9 6 7 0 0 1 11/6/2022 37 20 5 2 0 1 1

