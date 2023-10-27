For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kevin Hayes a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Hayes stats and insights

Hayes is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canucks.

Hayes has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

