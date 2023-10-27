Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Lee County, Iowa this week, we've got you covered here.
Lee County, Iowa High School Football Games This Week
Fort Madison High School at Solon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Solon, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
