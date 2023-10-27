Patrick Williams and his Chicago Bulls teammates face the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 124-104 loss to the Thunder (his most recent game) Williams produced eight points, four assists and two steals.

We're going to look at Williams' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Patrick Williams Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-105)

Over 9.5 (-105) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-152)

Over 3.5 (-152) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league last season, giving up 111.4 points per game.

Allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Raptors were 10th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Raptors were 25th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 26.2 per contest.

The Raptors allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Patrick Williams vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 22 8 1 1 2 1 2 11/7/2022 25 10 6 2 0 1 0 11/6/2022 29 13 7 1 3 2 0

