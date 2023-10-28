The Chicago Bulls (1-1) travel in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these teams this season.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bulls vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-1.5) 215.5 -115 -105

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Bulls put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in the league) last season while giving up 111.8 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They had a +106 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Pistons averaged 110.3 points per game last season (29th in the league) while allowing 118.5 per contest (27th in the NBA). They had a -674 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The two teams combined to score 223.4 points per game last season, 7.9 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Combined, these teams allowed 230.3 points per contest last year, 14.8 more points than the over/under for this game.

Chicago covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Detroit went 37-45-0 ATS last season.

Bulls and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +6600 - Pistons +50000 +25000 -

