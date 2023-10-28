The Chicago Bulls (1-1) visit the Detroit Pistons (1-1) in a matchup of Central Division teams at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Bulls vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Pistons 117 - Bulls 101

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 1.5)

Pistons (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-16.7)

Pistons (-16.7) Pick OU: Under (218.5)



Under (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.8

Bulls Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA (113.1 points per game) last year. On defense, they were seventh (111.8 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Chicago was 20th in the NBA in rebounds (42.4 per game) last year. It was 15th in rebounds conceded (43.3 per game).

The Bulls were 20th in the league in assists (24.5 per game) last season.

Last season, Chicago was seventh in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and eighth in turnovers forced (14.2).

Last year the Bulls were second-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.4 per game) and ranked 16th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

