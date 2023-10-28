The Chicago Bulls (1-1) hit the road in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -1.5 218.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Of Chicago's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 218.5 points 51 times.
  • The average number of points in Chicago's matchups last season was 225, which is 6.5 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Chicago covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
  • Chicago won 57.1% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (20-15).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Bulls had a record of 19-13 (59.4%).
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulls a 55.6% chance to win.

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • The Bulls had a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than they did in away games (21-20-0) last season.
  • The Bulls hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (41.5%) than road games (48.8%) last year.
  • Last season the Bulls averaged 5.4 fewer points (113.1 per game) than the Pistons conceded (118.5).
  • When Chicago scored more than 118.5 points, it was 22-6 versus the spread and 20-8 overall.

Bulls vs. Pistons Point Insights (Last Season)

Bulls Pistons
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.3
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
22-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 26-12
20-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 16-22
111.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.5
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
28-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-9
25-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-17

