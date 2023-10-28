Heading into a matchup with the Detroit Pistons (1-1), the Chicago Bulls (1-1) currently are monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 at Little Caesars Arena.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1.5 218.5

