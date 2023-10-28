Villanova, Albany (NY), Week 9 CAA Football Power Rankings
Week 9 of the college football schedule is here. To see how each CAA team stacks up against the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Other FCS Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 NEC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Patriot League Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 MEAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 UAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 OVC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Southland Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 SoCon Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 MVFC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Big Sky Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Pioneer League Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Big South Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 SWAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 9 Ivy League Power Rankings
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Villanova
- Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
- Last Game: W 21-0 vs Elon
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Villanova jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Stony Brook
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
2. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 7th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st
- Last Game: W 35-10 vs Rhode Island
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Albany (NY) jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Maine
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
3. Delaware
- Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th
- Last Game: W 47-3 vs Hampton
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Delaware jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Towson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
4. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th
- Last Game: W 45-14 vs Stony Brook
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find New Hampshire jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
5. Monmouth
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 22nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
- Last Game: L 28-26 vs Elon
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Monmouth jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ William & Mary
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
6. Campbell
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th
- Last Game: W 34-28 vs Maine
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Campbell jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
7. Elon
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 22nd
- Last Game: W 28-26 vs Monmouth
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Elon jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
8. Towson
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
- Last Game: W 34-24 vs William & Mary
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Towson jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Delaware
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)
9. William & Mary
- Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 79th
- Last Game: L 34-24 vs Towson
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find William & Mary jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Monmouth
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
10. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 66th
- Last Game: L 35-10 vs Albany (NY)
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rhode Island jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
11. Richmond
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 123rd
- Last Game: W 33-10 vs NC A&T
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Richmond jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Campbell
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
12. Hampton
- Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 51st
- Last Game: L 47-3 vs Delaware
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Hampton jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: NC A&T
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
13. Maine
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 73rd
- Last Game: L 34-28 vs Campbell
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Maine jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
14. NC A&T
- Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 1-9
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: L 33-10 vs Richmond
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find NC A&T jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Hampton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
15. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th
- Last Game: L 45-14 vs New Hampshire
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Stony Brook jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Villanova
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel:
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.