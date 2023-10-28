According to our computer projection model, the Iowa State Cyclones will take down the Baylor Bears when the two teams come together at McLane Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa State (-3) Over (47.5) Iowa State 29, Baylor 21

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cyclones a 60.0% chance to win.

The Cyclones' record against the spread is 3-3-0.

Iowa State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two of the Cyclones' six games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 47.5 points, 4.5 more than the average point total for Iowa State games this season.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bears based on the moneyline is 44.4%.

The Bears have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Bears' six games with a set total.

The average total in Baylor games this season is 5.9 more points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Cyclones vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 23 20 26 17.5 19 23.3 Baylor 23.1 30 18.8 29.2 34 32

