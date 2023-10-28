The Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

Offensively, Iowa State ranks 101st in the FBS with 23 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 34th in points allowed (329.3 points allowed per contest). Baylor is compiling 400.3 total yards per game on offense this season (59th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 398.4 total yards per game (99th-ranked).

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Iowa State vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Iowa State Baylor 328.9 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (74th) 329.3 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.4 (80th) 117.3 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.6 (110th) 211.6 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.7 (29th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 60% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 75 rushing yards on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Eli Sanders has 263 rushing yards on 59 carries with two touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton has collected 218 yards on 61 attempts.

Jayden Higgins' leads his squad with 438 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 catches (out of 38 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 308 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 11 catches for 173 yards, an average of 24.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen leads Baylor with 1,236 yards on 89-of-145 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has carried the ball 63 times for 255 yards.

Richard Reese has racked up 52 carries and totaled 241 yards with two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin has registered 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 453 (64.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has caught 20 passes and compiled 365 receiving yards (52.1 per game).

Drake Dabney's 27 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

