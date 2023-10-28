Oddsmakers give the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) the edge when they visit the Baylor Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at McLane Stadium. Iowa State is favored by 3 points. The over/under is 47.5 for this game.

Iowa State is averaging 23.0 points per game on offense (101st in the FBS), and ranks 34th on defense with 20.0 points allowed per game. Baylor ranks 99th in the FBS with 23.1 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 103rd with 30.0 points surrendered per game on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Baylor Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Iowa State vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -3 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Looking to place a bet on Iowa State vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Iowa State Recent Performance

The Cyclones have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, registering 356.3 total yards per game over that stretch (-70-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, ceding 378.3 total yards per game (73rd).

With 25.7 points per game on offense (-1-worst) and 24.7 points per game allowed on defense (11th-worst) over the last three games, the Cyclones have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

Over the previous three contests, Iowa State ranks -25-worst in passing offense (193.7 passing yards per game) and -12-worst in passing defense (226.0 passing yards per game allowed).

Although the Cyclones rank -6-worst in run defense over the previous three games (152.3 rushing yards allowed), they've been more competent on offense with 162.7 rushing yards per game (103rd-ranked).

Over their past three games, the Cyclones have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Iowa State's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Week 9 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State has posted a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have won their only game this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Two of Iowa State's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Iowa State has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Cyclones have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this game.

Bet on Iowa State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has thrown for 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) to lead Iowa State, completing 60% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 75 rushing yards on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Eli Sanders has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 263 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, Cartevious Norton has carried the ball 61 times for 218 yards (31.1 per game).

Jayden Higgins' 438 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has totaled 23 catches and three touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has caught 34 passes for 308 yards (44.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Daniel Jackson has racked up 11 catches for 173 yards, an average of 24.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Zach Lovett has collected 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also picking up 2.0 TFL and five tackles.

Beau Freyler, Iowa State's top tackler, has 48 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and three interceptions this year.

Jeremiah Cooper has a team-high five interceptions to go along with 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.