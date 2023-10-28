MVFC opponents meet when the Illinois State Redbirds (4-3) and the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Illinois State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS by averaging 421 yards per game. The defense ranks 31st (313.3 yards allowed per game). With 370 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Northern Iowa ranks 50th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 56th, surrendering 341.7 total yards per contest.

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Northern Iowa vs. Illinois State Key Statistics

Northern Iowa Illinois State 370 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421 (29th) 341.7 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.3 (30th) 105.9 (104th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.7 (23rd) 264.1 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 228.3 (41st) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has 1,826 passing yards, or 260.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.8% of his passes and has collected 10 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Tye Edwards, has carried the ball 71 times for 293 yards (41.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Harrison Bey-Buie has collected 209 yards (on 43 carries) with four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee has totaled 37 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 647 (92.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 41 times and has four touchdowns.

Logan Wolf has caught 22 passes and compiled 259 receiving yards (37 per game).

Sergio Morancy's 16 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 253 yards (36.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Illinois State Stats Leaders

Zack Annexstad has thrown for 1,528 yards (218.3 ypg) to lead Illinois State, completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 136 rushing yards on 35 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Mason Blakemore has 556 rushing yards on 71 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, Cole Mueller has carried the ball 65 times for 265 yards (37.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Daniel Sobkowicz's leads his squad with 649 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 45 receptions (out of 52 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Cam Grandy has caught 33 passes for 327 yards (46.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Eddie Kasper has a total of 225 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 passes and scoring one touchdown.

