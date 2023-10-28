The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the BYU Cougars (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by putting up 468.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 39th (333.1 yards allowed per game). BYU ranks 10th-worst in total yards per game (301.9), but it has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 97th in the FBS with 396.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Texas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Texas BYU 468.4 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.9 (128th) 333.1 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (78th) 179.4 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79.3 (132nd) 289 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.6 (73rd) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (6th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 1,915 yards (273.6 ypg) on 151-of-213 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 127 times for a team-high 824 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 172 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

CJ Baxter has carried the ball 51 times for 218 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's team-leading 545 yards as a receiver have come on 40 catches (out of 53 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has put together a 368-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 39 targets.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has hauled in 16 catches for 320 yards, an average of 45.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has recored 1,519 passing yards, or 217 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.6% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 96 times for 438 yards (62.6 per game) with four touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has racked up 78 yards (on 26 attempts).

Chase Roberts leads his team with 430 receiving yards on 29 catches with four touchdowns.

Isaac Rex has 23 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 316 yards (45.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darius Lassiter's 43 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 272 yards and four touchdowns.

