The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) face the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN. The point total for the matchup is set at 218.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: BSN and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Timberwolves -4.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

  • Minnesota and its opponents scored more than 218.5 points in 58 of 82 games last season.
  • The average number of points in Minnesota's outings last season was 231.6, which is 13.1 more points than the over/under for this game.
  • Minnesota compiled a 38-43-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Minnesota won 20 of the 37 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (54.1%).
  • In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, the Timberwolves had a record of 13-12 (52%).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Timberwolves have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

  • The Timberwolves did a better job covering the spread on the road (21-20-0) than they did at home (17-23-0) last year.
  • When it came to point totals, the Timberwolves hit the over less consistently in home games last season, as they eclipsed the total 16 times in 41 opportunities (39%). In away games, they hit the over 21 times in 41 opportunities (51.2%).
  • Last season the Timberwolves averaged 115.8 points per game, six more than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.
  • Minnesota had a 32-24 record versus the spread and were 36-21 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Timberwolves Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
32-24
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 13-9
36-21
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 18-4
115.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
18
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
18-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
22-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.