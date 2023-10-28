UCLA vs. Colorado: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Buffaloes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Colorado matchup.
UCLA vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
UCLA vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-16.5)
|61.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-16.5)
|60.5
|-750
|+520
UCLA vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- UCLA has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.
- The Bruins have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Colorado has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
UCLA & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|Colorado
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
