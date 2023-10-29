Check out best bets as the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Broncos? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chiefs vs. Broncos?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The Chiefs are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 9.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (16.2 to 7).
  • The Chiefs have a 77.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The Chiefs have won six of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).
  • Kansas City has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -345 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
  • This season, the Broncos have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.
  • Denver has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Who will win? The Chiefs or Broncos? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 8 Best Bets

  • Jets vs Giants
  • Patriots vs Dolphins
  • Rams vs Cowboys
  • Browns vs Seahawks
  • Texans vs Panthers

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Kansas City (-7)
    • The Chiefs are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, Kansas City has an ATS record of 2-1.
    • The Broncos are 1-5-1 against the spread this season.
    • Denver is winless against the spread when it's 7-point underdogs or more (0-1).

    Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Broncos matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (46)
    • These two teams average 46.5 points per game combined (including the postseason), 0.5 more than the total of 46.
    • Opponents of the two teams average a combined 46 points per game, the same as this game's over/under of 46 points.
    • Kansas City has hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).
    • Out of the Broncos' seven games with a set total, four have hit the over (57.1%).

    Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

    Patrick Mahomes II Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    7 288.1 15 30.6 0

    Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    7 214.1 13 24.4 0

    Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.