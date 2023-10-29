Check out best bets as the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.

When is Chiefs vs. Broncos?

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The Chiefs are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 9.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (16.2 to 7).

The Chiefs have a 77.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Chiefs have won six of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).

Kansas City has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -345 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

This season, the Broncos have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

Denver has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas City (-7)



Kansas City (-7) The Chiefs are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, Kansas City has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Broncos are 1-5-1 against the spread this season.

Denver is winless against the spread when it's 7-point underdogs or more (0-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46)



Over (46) These two teams average 46.5 points per game combined (including the postseason), 0.5 more than the total of 46.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 46 points per game, the same as this game's over/under of 46 points.

Kansas City has hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Out of the Broncos' seven games with a set total, four have hit the over (57.1%).

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 288.1 15 30.6 0

Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 7 214.1 13 24.4 0

