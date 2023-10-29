Jerick McKinnon was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 8 contest against the Denver Broncos (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking McKinnon's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

On the ground, McKinnon has season stats of nine rushes for 23 yards and zero TDs, averaging 2.6 yards per attempt. He also has 14 catches on 19 targets for 115 yards.

Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McKinnon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 9 23 0 2.6 19 14 115 2

McKinnon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0

